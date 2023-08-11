Gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs400 per tola on Friday, after witnessing gains for last two days. According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs222,400 per tola in the local market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD not profiting from moderate US inflation figures – Commerzbank - August 11, 2023
- Gold’s Price Forecast To Reach $2,500 - August 11, 2023
- Gold prices decline Rs400 per tola in Pakistan - August 11, 2023