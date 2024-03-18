Saigon Jewelry Company gold bar price fell 0.88% to VND8 million ($3,280.35) per tael Monday morning. Gold ring price dropped 0.5% to VND68.45 million per tael. A tael equals 37.5 grams or 1.2 ounces.
