Gold futures moved lower Thursday to mark the lowest settlement in over a week, as traders eyed prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal, which may lower geopolitical risk. Prices for the precious metal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – $1461.30 Trigger Point for Acceleration to Downside - November 21, 2019
- Gold prices decline to lowest finish in just over a week - November 21, 2019
- Gold prices stretch gains to a second session as Treasury yields weaken - November 21, 2019