The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs500 and was sold at Rs128,100 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs128,650 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Mike Tyson Gave Ex-Wife Robin Givens a 24K Solid Gold Bathtub That Cost $2 Million - November 13, 2021
- Gold prices decrease by Rs550 per tola - November 13, 2021
- The Best Black Friday Necklace Deals (2021): Top Early Diamond, Silver, Gold & Pearl Necklace Savings Monitored by Consumer Walk - November 13, 2021