KATHMANDU, April 29: The price of gold decreased by Rs 400 per tola in the domestic market today. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Associations, the price of fine gold has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Endeavour Achieves First Gold Pour At Sabodala-Massawa Expansion - April 29, 2024
- 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price India: 24K/100 Grams Yellow Metal Falls By Rs Rs 3300 - April 29, 2024
- Gold prices in Jordan Today 29 April, Monday - April 29, 2024