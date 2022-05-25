U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,857.80. The dollar advanced after hitting its lowest level in landing path of inflation now that peak inflation is behind us. The question for the market is how …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices dented by stronger dollar ahead of Fed minutes - May 25, 2022
- Gold: Is $1,900 The Target Again After Slide In Dollar, Bond Yields? - May 25, 2022
- Gold Prices in Saudi Arabia Today: 24K Up to SR224.35 Per Gram - May 25, 2022