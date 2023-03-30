Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as easing concerns about the global banking system fed risk appetite and curbed some safe-haven bullion bids. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,960.52 per ounce, as of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices dip as bank angst recedes - March 30, 2023
- Gold prices increase by Rs.2300 to Rs. 207,900 per tola - March 30, 2023
- Gold prices retreat further as dollar recovers, bank fears ease - March 29, 2023