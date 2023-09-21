(Reuters) – Gold prices retreated on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and bond yields powered higher after the Federal Reserve signalled another rate hike this year and lesser chances of monetary policy easing through 2024. Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,927.84 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices dip as Fed ratchets up tightening bias - September 21, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices slip Dh1.5 in Dubai after hitting 3-week high - September 21, 2023
- Petrol and diesel prices on September 21: Check latest rates for your city - September 21, 2023