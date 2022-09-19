Gold prices dip as investors brace for rate hikes

Gold prices slipped yesterday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by major central banks this week, especially from the US Federal Reserve, to tame high inflation. Spot gold was down 0.3 …
