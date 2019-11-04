(Reuters) – Gold prices inched down on Monday as signs of progress towards a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies and strong U.S. jobs data boosted risk appetite, weighing on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Will gold prices weaken before a really big advance? - November 4, 2019
- Gold prices dip as trade optimism lifts riskier assets - November 4, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as trade optimism lifts riskier assets - November 4, 2019