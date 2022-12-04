The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 200 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 163,300 against its sale at Rs 163,500, the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices dip by Rs 200 to Rs 163,300 per tola - December 4, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Weak Close Tied to Fed Rate Hike Fears after Hot Jobs Report - December 4, 2022
- Gold price surge driven by US ‘monetary policy’ - December 3, 2022