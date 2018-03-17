Gold is trading at Rs 31,290 per ten grams at the bullion market, tracking a weak trend overseas. Globally, gold ended the week down at USD 1,313.60 an ounce and silver at USD 16.33 an ounce in New York. (Photo: Representational/AFP) Mumbai: The slide in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices dip for yet another week - March 17, 2018
- Are Gold Prices Going Lower ? - March 17, 2018
- Gold prices unchanged at B19,500 - March 17, 2018