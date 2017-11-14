Investing.com – Gold prices eased in Asia on Wednesday as investors continue to see uncertainty about next year’s outlook for interest rates in the U.S. and Europe. Four of the world’s top central bankers promised on Tuesday to keep openly guiding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Move Higher On Dollar Weakness - November 15, 2017
- Gold Prices Dip In Asia On Global Interest Rate Views Remain Mixed - November 14, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar firms ahead of U.S. consumer data - November 14, 2017