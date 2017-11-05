Investing.com – Gold prices dipped in Asia on Monday despite heightened political risk in the Middle east with a surprise shakeup of Saudi Arabia’s leadership. Gold futures for December delivery sdipoped 0.02% to $1,268.97 a troy ounce on the Comex …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Dip In Asia With Saudi Crackdown In Focus - November 5, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as dollar gains after strong U.S. data - November 5, 2017
- Post-NFP Gold Outlook: Prices Cling To Support Into November Open - November 5, 2017