Gold prices edged down on Monday as optimism grew about U.S.-China trade ties following a report of “constructive talks” over the weekend, while losses were capped by a softer dollar. Spot gold was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Australia shares drop weighed by gold stocks; NZ down - November 18, 2019
- Gold prices dip on optimism over U.S.-China trade deal - November 18, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on optimism over U.S.-China trade deal - November 18, 2019