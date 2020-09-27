Gold Prices Dip to 2-Month Low on Stronger Dollar: What Next?

Gold futures for December delivery dipped 2% and closed at $1,868.40 per ounce on Sep 23 — the lowest level in nearly two months on a stronger dollar. Dollar was supported by a positive U.S economic …
