Globally gold prices fell about 1% to slip below $2,000 on Monday, after U.S. employment data pointed to a tight labour market and raised expectations of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices dip to lowest this month - April 10, 2023
- Gold, silver prices fall; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - April 10, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold slides 1% after US jobs data raises rate hike bets - April 10, 2023