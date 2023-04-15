Globally, gold prices pulled back sharply on Friday after surging to a more than one-year peak in the last session, as the dollar bounced and a Federal Reserve official flagged the need for another …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices dive - April 15, 2023
- Gold prices buoyed after fall in US CPI, dovish FOMC meeting minutes - April 15, 2023
- Gold price blow to Bengali calendar biz as orders from jewellery stores dip - April 14, 2023