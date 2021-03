Gold Prices Down ₹12,000 From Record Highs, Slips Below ₹44,000. Check Rate in Noida, Mumbai And Delhi

The price of 22-carat gold in Delhi dropped to Rs 43,600 from Rs 43,950 per 10 grams, while in Mumbai, it was being sold at 43,430 today, Good Returns website showed.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)