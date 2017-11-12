The Gold Traders Association this morning announced the buying prices at 19,586.72 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments and 19,950 baht per baht-weight for gold bar. The selling prices were set at 20,550 baht per baht-weight for gold ornaments, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices down B50 to 20,050 - November 12, 2017
- Gold prices inch down as stronger dollar weighs - November 12, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down as stronger dollar weighs - November 12, 2017