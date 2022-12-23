The gold market is seeing some selling pressure but remains well supported above $1,800 an ounce following stronger-than-expected …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices, down but holding the line above $1,800 as U.S. GDP grows 3.2% in Q3 - December 22, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as focus shifts to inflation data - December 22, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD licks its wounds ahead of Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation - December 22, 2022