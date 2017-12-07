Investing.com – Gold dipped in Asia on Friday ahead of nonfarm payrolls in the US as the market awaits a widely expected Fed rate hike next week and looks for language on the impact of likely tax cuts next year. Gold futures for February delivery on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Down In Asia Ahead Of Nonfarm Payrolls - December 7, 2017
- Gold inches up after slumping to over 4-month low - December 7, 2017
- A blow dryer covered in rose gold Swarovski crystals exists, but it’s almost the price of a car - December 7, 2017