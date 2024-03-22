Gold prices dipped on Friday following a near-record peak in the prior session, buoyed by a strengthening dollar. However, they remained poised for a weekly increase after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices down nearly 2% after hitting all-time high, here’s why - March 22, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Lower Amid Strong Dollar, but Weekly Gain in Sight - March 22, 2024
- UAE: Gold prices drop after hitting record high - March 22, 2024