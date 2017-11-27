Investing.com – Gold prices drifted higher on Monday, as investors looked ahead to a busy week of Federal Reserve speakers for fresh clues on the likely trajectory of monetary policy. Comex gold futures inched up $4.70, or about 0.4%, to $1,292.02 a troy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar hits 2-month low vs euro - November 27, 2017
- Gold Prices Drift Higher at Start of Busy Week of Fed Speakers - November 27, 2017
- Gold edges higher as dollar hits 2-month low vs euro - November 27, 2017