The gold price slipped in Asia as investors looked with renewed expectation to treatments under test in the United States. Haven assets remain supported by the prognosis that rates will remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Drift Lower As Covid Treatment Hopes Lift Market Mood - April 30, 2020
- India’s scrap gold supplies to hit all-time high on price surge amid coronavirus – WGC - April 30, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip Following Weak US GDP - April 30, 2020