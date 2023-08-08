Zheshang Securities thinks gold has likely hit a bottom, sufficiently pricing in most negative risks from potential further Fed rate increases this year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Drop; Analysts See Limited Downside Risk - August 7, 2023
- Noble Gold Investments Launches Comprehensive Education Initiative to Shield Investors from Gold Swindles. - August 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays vulnerable to testing $1,915 support amid firmer US Treasury bond yields - August 7, 2023