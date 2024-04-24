Gold prices have dropped by Rs 2,900 over 10 days. The current price is Rs 71,065 per 10 grams, down from a record high of Rs 73,958. This decline has happened because investors have become less worried about geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices drop by Rs 2,900 in just 10 days as Middle East tensions ease: What’s next for investors? - April 24, 2024
- Gold Prices: 10 Grams Of 22-24 Carats Rise By Rs 9,500 To Rs 10,600 From 2024 Lows; Strategy For Buying - April 24, 2024
- Gold prices fall amid easing fears of conflict in Middle East, anticipation of US economic data - April 24, 2024