The gold (XAU) price dropped by 0.25% on Monday as bulls closed their long positions due to the strong resistance in the 2,040 area. Despite a minor pullback yesterday, strong safe-haven flows due to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price holds strength with focus on US core PCE price index data - February 27, 2024
- Gold Prices Drop; EUR/USD Rises on Divergent Fed and ECB Monetary Policies - February 27, 2024
- Gold prices gain on softer dollar; focus on US inflation data - February 27, 2024