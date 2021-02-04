The dollar hit its highest in over two months whereas benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to its highest in over three weeks, putting pressure on bullion.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold prices drop for 4th day to Rs 47,452/10 gm on rising bond yield, silver slips by Rs 481 per kg - February 4, 2021
- Gold Prices Today Fall For Fourth Consecutive Day, Silver Rates Drop - February 4, 2021
- Gold and silver prices skid 1% lower as U.S. dollar, bond yields rise - February 4, 2021