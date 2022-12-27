SJC gold prices fell 0.15% to VND66.8 million per tael Tuesday morning. Gold ring prices gained 0.19% to VND53.95 million per tael. A tael equals 37.5 grams or 1.2 ounces. Global spot gold was up 0.4% …
