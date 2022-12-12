Gold prices inched lower on Monday, dragged down by a firmer dollar, with investors awaiting key US inflation data and Federal Reserve’s rate-hike verdict due this week. * Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,793.44 per ounce, as of 0009 GMT. US gold futures GCv1 …
