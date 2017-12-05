Gold prices ease despite slightly weaker dollar

Gold prices nudged down early Wednesday despite a slightly weaker dollar Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,264.42 an ounce U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,266.80 Gold prices nudged down early on Wednesday after touching a two-month low in …
