Gold prices rebounded from session lows to close slightly higher. The dollar broke out to new highs. Treasury yields rebounded despite soft headline GDP data. Gold prices rose on Thursday after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Ease Higher Despite Headwinds from a Stronger Dollar - April 28, 2022
- Soaring inflation drives up gold demand by 34% as investors scramble for a safe haven - April 28, 2022
- How inflation and energy prices are impacting the price of gold - April 28, 2022