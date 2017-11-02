Investing.com – Gold prices edged weaker in Asia on Friday with markets cautious ahead of nonfarm payrolls later in the day. Gold futures for December delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange dipped 0.01% to $1277.97 a troy ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Ease In Asia As Markets Await Nonfarm Payrolls - November 2, 2017
- Miners gain in Sydney as gold, oil prices rise - November 2, 2017
- Gold Prices Turn Positive, Trump’s Decision on Fed Leadership Eyed - November 2, 2017