Spot gold eased 0.3% to $1,722.49 per ounce by 0135 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,742.60. * Asian shares inched higher ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings, with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices ease on firmer equities - April 26, 2020
- Happy days for gold as investors continue to flee markets - April 26, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD mildly heavy above $1,700 amid less active markets in Asia - April 26, 2020