KARACHI: Local gold prices on Monday saw a decline, which traders attributed to a slight fall in the global bullion value. At the week open, gold trade began on a negative mark, falling down by Rs600 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices easier - March 18, 2024
- Gold stays afloat despite high US yields as traders focus on Fed policy - March 18, 2024
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Stays Strong Despite Rising Treasury Yields - March 18, 2024