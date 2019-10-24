Investing.com — Gold prices crept back above $1,500 an ounce Thursday as more weak economic data out of Europe and Japan kept up hopes of yet more monetary stimulus. Manufacturing activity in Japan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Agnico CEO Expects Gold Rallying to Record $2,000 in 2-3 Years - October 24, 2019
- Gold Prices Edge Back Above $1,500 on Weak PMI Data - October 24, 2019
- The S&P 500 Vs Gold: How Are Traders Positioning Themselves? - October 24, 2019