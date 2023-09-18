Gold prices edged higher on Monday as investors priced in a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this week, with a focus on the U.S. central bank’s rate outlook. Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,928.69 per ounce by 0533 GMT.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices edge higher ahead of likely Fed rate pause - September 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls flirt with $1,930 resistance, focus remains on FOMC - September 18, 2023
- Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India gain amid dollar slide. Check price of yellow metal in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and other Indian cities - September 18, 2023