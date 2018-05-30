BENGALURU, May 31 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged up early on Thursday, as the dollar eased from 6-1/2 month highs hit earlier this week on a weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, with prices further supported by concerns about the trade war. * Spot gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices edge higher as the dollar slips - May 30, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher as the dollar slips - May 30, 2018
- Gold Prices Struggle to Advance Despite Dollar Slump as Bond Yields Rally - May 30, 2018