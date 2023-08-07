Investing.com– Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, recovering slightly after steep losses in the past week, while copper prices moved little before a slew of key U.S. and Chinese economic readings …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices edge higher, copper flat ahead of inflation cues - August 6, 2023
- Closing Bell: Bullion Gold Resources Corp flat on Tuesday (BGD) - August 6, 2023
- Closing Bell: Horizons Gold Prod Eqty Cvrd Call ETF up on Friday (GLCC) - August 6, 2023