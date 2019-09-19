Investing.com — Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, still under pressure from a Federal Reserve meeting that suggested the U.S. is still far from joining the “race to the bottom” on interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold draws support from growth woes, Mideast tension after Fed - September 19, 2019
- Gold Prices Edge Lower as Fed Refuses to Join Race to the Bottom - September 19, 2019
- Why Gold Prices Could See $25,000 in Future - September 19, 2019