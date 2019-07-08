Gold prices edge lower as US rate cut expectations ease

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,396.80 per ounce as of 0118 GMT. Gold fell more than 1% on Friday and also marked its first weekly decline in seven weeks. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,399.40 …
