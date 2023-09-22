Gold prices recovered some ground on Friday, paring some of their losses from their worst day in nearly two months on Thursday as markets looked to finish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices edge up after worst day in nearly two months - September 22, 2023
- Gold bars, envelopes of cash, a Mercedes-Benz: A look at what Robert Menendez and his wife are accused of - September 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD shines as US yields drop amid an upbeat market mood - September 22, 2023