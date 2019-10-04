Gold prices were inching higher Friday morning, ahead of an important report on the U.S. labor market that could help to cement the belief that the U.S. economy is slowing — setting up a bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices edge up as traders wait for key jobs data - October 4, 2019
- UPDATE 1-Indian gold imports hit three-year low as prices jump - October 4, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on global growth fears, watching U.S. jobs data - October 4, 2019