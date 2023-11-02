0251 GMT — Gold prices are up slightly in early Asian trade after settling lower overnight. In focus was the Fed, which continued its rate hikes pause but left the door open to a future increase. Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities had …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS- Gold ticks up as US dollar, yields retreat after Fed verdict - November 2, 2023
- Gold Prices Edge Up in Wake of Fed Rate Decision - November 2, 2023
- Gold Demand Trends: Support for gold continues as central banks maintain historic buying in Q3 - November 2, 2023