Gold futures Tuesday end 2019 at the highest level since late September, after a strong rally for the precious metal produced the sharpest return in nearly a decade, despite a rally in equities also.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices end 2019 at 14-week high and notch strongest year since 2010 - December 31, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise as the Dollar Drops - December 31, 2019
- Gold higher, on track for strongest year since 2010 - December 31, 2019