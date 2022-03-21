Powell calls inflation ‘much too high’ Gold futures eked out a gain on Monday after suffering a loss last week, posting only their second gain in seven sessions as investors weighed developments in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices end higher, shake off weakness seen after Fed’s Powell signals bigger rate hikes could be in store - March 21, 2022
- Gold Prices Edge Higher as Yields Surge - March 21, 2022
- Gold gains as Ukraine fighting boosts safe-haven demand - March 21, 2022