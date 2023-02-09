Gold futures end lower on Thursday, pulling back with prices unable to hold above the key $1,900 level, as traders wait for more U.S. inflation data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices end lower as investors await U.S. January inflation report - February 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles around $1890s and dives despite US Dollar weakness - February 9, 2023
- Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices - February 9, 2023