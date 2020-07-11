Gold prices end lower, but tally a 5th straight weekly gain

Gold futures end lower on Friday, but hold ground above $1,800 an ounce to score a fifth weekly gain in a row as the spread of coronavirus continued to feed expectations for an economic slowdown, …
