Gold futures settled lower on Wednesday, then extended their losses into the electronic trading after the Federal Reserve announced a hike in the fed funds rate of 25 basis points to the 4.5% to 4.75% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices end lower, extend losses after the Fed rate decision - February 1, 2023
- Gold jumps `1,090; Silver zooms `1,947 amid strong global cues - February 1, 2023
- Gold prices retreat ahead of Fed interest rate release - February 1, 2023